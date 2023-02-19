Arjun Kanungo, Prateek Kuhad and Zakir Khan in a star-studded line-up in the Capital

New Delhi, Feb 19 Dilliwaalahs are in for a treat on February 25, 2023, as 'Vibin' Fest, hosted by TribeVibe, will feature two music and entertainment stages that will perform a diverse and original range of genres, from Bollywood to E.D.M.

The two-day "open air" festival, especially made for the Gen Next crowd, includes some of India's biggest performers.

Zakir Khan and Arjun Kanungo will be the event's headliners on day one, along with well-known performers like AKASA, Navjot, and Raga. On the second day, Prateek Kuhad will perform for the audience with his amazing music, and Gurleen Pannu, Salman Elahi, Shah Rule, and Vivek Singh will provide incredible entertainment for Delhi's fans of the arts.

The event has many surprises up its sleeve to captivate the Gen Next audience, from the calming melodies of Prateek Kuhad to the clever one-liners of Zakir Khan.

A cutting-edge tech zone with a gaming hub and an interaction arena will be featured, along with eclectic art installations and captivating fashion shows, it will also hold an art and fashion experience. With over 25 stalls on display, the fair will feature the most delicious food treats in addition to a wide range of other shopping opportunities.

Talking about their latest event, Shoven Shah, Founder & CEO, TribeVibe said, "TribeVibe is thrilled to have Vibin' kick start its journey from the capital city of Delhi. Young Delhites have always been fond of all things entertainment and Vibin' is our attempt at creating a fun, deeply engaging and vibrant space exclusively for India's student, potential first jobber and Gen Next community. With Prateek Kuhad, Zakir Khan, Arjun Kanungo and so many more talents joining us at the stage, Delhi city will surely vibe with Vibin'

'Vibin', created by TribeVibe, a BookMyShow company, is an exciting tribute to Gen Z's passion of "chilling and vibing." TribeVibe, which was founded in 2019, is a one-stop store for amazing collegiate entertainment with prices starting from Rs 499.

On February 25 and 26, 2023, the festival will take place at Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor