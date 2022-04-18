Armaan Malik launches menswear linen campaign for top fashion brand

New Delhi, April 18 H&M India introduces its linen collection, which features fresh classics and embodies comfort and effortless ease. The campaign, which stars musician and artist Armaan Malik, embodies the message of being free to be yourself. After dominating musical conversations throughout the previous year, the multilingual singer has collaborated with the brand to capture the essence of the liberating feeling of authenticity.

Spring encourages us to be free-spirited, soulful, and to maintain the uniqueness of our identities by elevating playfulness, assisting us to bloom, and encouraging us to be free-spirited, soulful, and to maintain the uniqueness of our identities. It motivates us to become the flow rather than simply going with the flow, which is precisely what the campaign aims to achieve.

The key pieces for this season are free-flowing and breezy, the world of Linen,. features long sleeve shirts, linen tees, relaxed fit resort shirts, and pull-on trousers and shorts in both relaxed fits. Through neutral shades and playful prints, the silhouettes and colours give the collection a fresh and light feel.

Armaan Malik is seen lounging on the beach on a beautiful breezy afternoon in the campaign video. The linen edit, which consists of various pieces from the collection in soothing neutral and pastel tones, is the ideal addition to his summer wardrobe.

