'Around The Globe' with international food
By IANS | Published: December 7, 2022 10:18 AM2022-12-07T10:18:03+5:302022-12-07T10:30:15+5:30
New Delhi, Dec 7 Edesia, a restaurant serving worldwide cuisine at Crowne Plaza New Delhi, will transport your taste buds to all seven continents of the world. The 'Around the Globe' cuisine festival will be held in Okhla from December 3 through December 18, 2022.
The theme of the first edition of 'Around The Globe Food Festival' is 'Food Carnival' with interactive stations such as- Swirling Soup
