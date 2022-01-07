Art & Design festival for teens

New Delhi, Jan 7 India's first and only art and design festival for teenagers' goal is to recognise, uncover, and challenge the best young creative talent in the categories of crafts, graphic design, user interface/user experience, and fashion.

The event by Uable, India's first and only teen super app, is an excellent way to jumpstart a creative career. It focuses on selecting the top entries to form Uable's inaugural Art & Design Collective. The Cohort will be mentored, developed, and marketed by partner brands such as The Noice Co, Mad Cap Workshops, and others. Graphic Tablets, Premium Art Supplies, Online Courses, and tens of thousands of U-Coins to spend on Uable's U-Store are up for grabs.

The winners will get an earning a spot in Uable's Art & Design Collective, where they can grow their portfolio, engage with and learn from skilled designers and artists, and receive a head start with materials. The victors can then use the app to promote newer members of the Collective and expand their audience. On the festival's last day

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor