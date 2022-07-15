Art holds strong, despite challenging economic and political environment: Christie's CEO

New Delhi, July 15 Guillaume Cerutti, Chief Executive Officer, Christie's says, "Our results in the first half of 2022 have been remarkably strong, with many memorable moments like the sales of Warhol's Marilyn and of the Bass collection in New York, and of the Givenchy collection in Paris.

These results have been achieved in a challenging economic and political environment, partly thanks to the natural resilience of the art market and partly thanks to the transformation of Christie's business model over the last years.

We have accelerated our technological innovations and diversified the range of services for our clients

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor