Ashadhi Ekadashi Special Recipe: Vrat-Friendly Crispy Medu Vada Recipe with Sabudana and Bhagar

Ashadhi Ekadashi is a holy confluence of devotion, worship, and sattvic food. When we say fasting, we feel like eating many foods. We like to eat foods like sweet potato, sago khichdi, parathas, sago vada, bhagar. But we get bored of eating the same foods. If you are in the mood to eat crispy, tasty, and healthy food on the day of fasting, medu vada is a good option. We always eat vada made from urad dal.

This vada is full of protein and does not let you feel a lack of energy throughout the day. Crispy on the outside and soft on the inside, this traditional delicious medu vada can be eaten even during fasting. Let's see how to make delicious crispy medu vada on the day of fasting.

Ingredients

Bhagar - 1 cup

Sabudana - 2 teaspoons

Water - 2 cups

Salt - as per taste

Ginger - if you want

Boiled potato - 1

Peanut paste - 4 teaspoons

Curd - 3 teaspoons

Chili paste

Recipe

1. First of all, make a powder by adding a cup of bhagar and 2 teaspoons of sago in a mixer. Then, place a pan on the gas and add two cups of water to it.

2. Add salt and grated ginger if desired to the pan. After the water boils, add the powdered mixture in the mixer. Cook for 5 to 6 minutes.

3. Now grate the boiled potato in a plate. Add the sago paste, chili paste and curd to it. And add the cooked flour and mix it well. Make a dough from this mixture.

4. Apply oil on your hands and make the vadas. Make a hole in the middle. Just like when making medu vada. Once the oil is hot, fry the medu vada. Crispy medu vada will be ready.