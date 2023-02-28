AstaGuru's 'Imperial Treasures' auction

New Delhi, Feb 28 AstaGuru presents an ode to diverse crafts from around the world with the upcoming 'Imperial Treasures' auction. Scheduled on February 27-28, 2023, the upcoming auction will present a fine selection of over 300 lots, which includes Asian ceramics, Anglo-Indian furniture, crystal chandeliers, fine silver, Persian carpets, vintage clocks, and many other collectables.

Radhika Kerkar, Assistant Manager, Client Relations, AstaGuru Auction House comments on the auction, saying, "With our upcoming 'Imperial Treasures', we are proud to be showcasing the finest antiques and decorative collectables from the 19th and 20th century. Our carefully curated collection caters to the varied preferences of collectors when it comes to antiques. The rare collectables are evidence of the exquisite craftsmanship that has stood the test of time and displays the skills of artisans throughout the world."

Leading the auction is Lot no. 238, an antique velvet red Bakhtiari carpet featuring a traditional floral pattern. It will be presented at an estimate of Rs 29,75,000 - 31,00,000. The auction's exquisite crystal collection is led by lot no. 181, a large 12-light floor candelabrum by renowned crystal makers F & C Osler. The lot will be offered at an estimate of Rs 20,00,000 - 22,00,000.

An extensive ceramic selection from China and Japan will also be on offer. Lot no. 314 is a large Satsuma koro decorated with panels of Samurai warriors. The lot will be offered at an estimate of Rs 10,00,000 - 12,00,000.

A host of vintage silver collectables showcasing European, Indian and Burmese craftsmanship is also on offer. A French silver tea service by E. Hugo, lot no. 100, comprises seven pieces created in the Empire style. The lot will be offered at an estimate of Rs 12,35,000 - 14,50,000.

The expansive furniture selection features an eclectic mix of Anglo-Indian and European designs.

A malachite table console decorated with leaf and floral motif brass embellishments, lot no. 292, will also be on offer. The estimate of this lot is Rs 5,00,000 - 6,00,000.

Another highlight of the auction are large grandfather clocks from celebrated makers. An antique grandfather clock by Mappin & Webb, lot no. 54, with a filigree metal dial and decorative hands will be offered at an estimate of Rs 8,00,000 - 10,00,000.

Also on offer will be three antique books including lot no. 196 - Illustrations of Indian Zoology by John Edward Gray. This will be presented at an estimate of Rs 10,00,000 - 12,00,000.

The online auction is scheduled to be held on February 27-28, 2023, and an analysis of the auction results can be viewed on www.astaguru.com.

