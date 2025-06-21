Avoid These 4 Habits Before Bed to Improve Sleep and Digestion

After a long day of running, a good night's sleep and proper digestion of the food eaten are the only two things that seem important. In fact, both of these things are very important for good health. Night time is for our body to rest and repair itself. However, some bad habits can worsen the quality of sleep and also worsen the digestive system, says Dr. Saurabh Sethi, a gastroenterologist at Harvard University.

There are some habits that we have before going to bed at night that can disrupt our sleep and also worsen our digestion. Ignoring these habits can lead to long-term health problems. According to doctors, if these bad habits are not stopped in time, it can affect our digestion, brain function and overall health. For this, let's see what exactly those 4 habits are

Don't make these 4 mistakes before going to bed at night...

Eating heavy foods before going to bed: - If you eat heavy and oily, fatty foods for dinner, it can have a negative impact on your health. Eating such foods interferes with digestion, increases insulin levels in the body and worsens sleep quality. Therefore, experts advise finishing dinner at least two to three hours before going to bed. This keeps digestion smooth and helps in getting good sleep.

Continuously scrolling on the phone: - Nowadays, most people have got into the habit of using their mobile phones for at least a few minutes before going to bed. But this habit is very harmful to health. Because the blue light from the mobile phone interferes with the production of melatonin, a hormone important for sleep, making it difficult to get a good and restful sleep on time. Therefore, expert doctors advise that devices like mobile phones and laptops should be kept aside at least an hour before going to bed.

Drinking caffeine a few hours before going to bed: - If you are drinking tea, coffee or other caffeinated drinks a few hours before going to bed, it can disrupt your sleep. If this habit is continuous, it can also have a bad effect on your concentration, memory and digestion. In fact, if you drink tea, coffee or other caffeinated drinks, it takes a long time to completely leave your body. It takes at least 7 to 8 hours. Therefore, to avoid sleep disturbance, you should avoid drinking tea, coffee or other caffeinated drinks at least six hours before going to bed.

Sleeping with stress: - If you go to bed in a state of mental stress, it can directly affect the health of your intestines. Because the brain and digestive system are very closely related. When the mind is under stress, the efficiency of the intestines also decreases and this can lead to various digestive problems. Therefore, it is beneficial to use methods like breathing exercises, meditation or yoga nidra to calm yourself before going to bed. This keeps the mind calm and the body is also ready to rest.