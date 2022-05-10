Avoid these common rug mistakes

New Delhi, May 10 Area rugs are multifunctional pieces that add both comfort and style to any room. They can be used in any room and are a decorating essential that everyone should have. However, in order to fill their living rooms and bedrooms, homeowners have made some unfortunate mistakes - yes, we're talking about fashion faux pas.

Fortunately, we can learn from the mistakes of inexperienced decorators and ensure that our spaces are at their best. With that in mind, Mahesh Choudhary, Founder and Chairman of Saraswati Global shares area rug faux pas to avoid, as well as how to fix them:

Common rug mistakes to avoid

Buying Too Small

Buying area rugs that are too small for their space is probably the most common mistake. It may not appear to be a big deal, but the issue is one of the visual cues. A small area rug can make a room appear smaller. It draws the viewer's attention in rather than out. If your furniture does not fit on your rug, it is too small. For example, in your living room, the sofa and chairs may not all fit on the rug.

The right-sized rug is essential.

All of your furniture's legs are on the rug, or The front legs are on, while the back legs are off. The rug's border is only a few inches away from the wall. You don't have to follow all of these guidelines because your rug may serve multiple functions in different rooms. In an open floor plan, for example, you could use rugs to separate the living room from the dining room. In that case, sticking to rules one and three is the best option.

Not putting a rug on the carpet

You might look at a carpeted room and think it doesn't need anything else because it's already soft. Carpeted rooms, on the other hand, can benefit from the addition of a stylish accent rug. It can add colour, texture, and pattern to the space, as well as define areas and connect your decorations.

Instead of leaving your carpets bare, look for an area rug that complements the rest of your furniture. It can match the colour scheme and have a distinct pattern - be creative!

Making the rug a last-minute purchase

Sure, the area rug is on the floor, and you may not notice it as much as another decor, but it's just as much a part of the space as your sofa or artwork. Many people think about the rug at the last minute and have no idea how it will fit in the room. Even fewer people base the rest of their home's decor on the rug.

Make sure that when you go shopping for an area rug, you consider how you want your room to look in the end. Consider it in the same way you would other features, taking note of colour, texture, and pattern

