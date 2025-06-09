Avoid These Habits After Meals to Improve Digestion Naturally

Having a good digestive system is very beneficial for maintaining good health. That is, if the digestive system is not functioning properly, then one has to face various health problems every day. If the digestive system is strong, the body gets many nutrients, various body functions are smooth, energy is provided, and the immune system is also strong. Apart from this, mental health is also good.

However, many people unknowingly make some mistakes, which cause the digestive system to deteriorate. Then problems like diarrhea, gas, bloating, and acidity occur. Ayurvedic doctor Diksha Bhavsar Savaliya has posted a video giving some tips on what mistakes to avoid after eating and how to keep the digestive system strong. If you follow these tips, it will help you stay healthy.

Don't sleep immediately: Many people have the habit of sleeping immediately after eating. Doctors say that you should not do this at all. Because if you do this, the body's metabolism slows down, which means that the digestive system slows down. Digestion does not get better and then the stomach gets upset. Drink Plenty Water: Doctors say that you should avoid drinking a lot of water immediately after a meal. Do not drink water before or immediately after a meal. This does not improve digestion. Avoid swimming or prolonged walking immediately after meals, as this can increase vata and hinder digestion. Avoid studying immediately after meals, as it can hinder concentration and digestion. Avoid bathing: You should avoid bathing immediately after a meal. You can take a bath after about 2 hours. Taking a bath immediately after a meal lowers the body temperature and therefore does not improve digestion.

How to improve digestion?

Doing Vajrasana after a meal increases blood flow to the lower abdomen, which boosts metabolism. It also relieves bloating, acidity, constipation and other digestive problems. Also, walk for 10 to 15 minutes after meals.