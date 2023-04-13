Baisakhi 2023: Punjabi non-veg recipes to try during this festive season

Festival of Baisakhi is celebrated to mark the onset of spring in India. The time of Baisakhi usually signifies the end of the harvest season, and is an occasion of tremendous joy and festivity for farmers. However, this year Baisakhi will be celebrated on April 14, 2023.

On this occasion, people prepare delicious food and share it with family and friends. If you’re looking for some recipes to make for Baisakhi, here are the list:

Besani Murgi : Besani murgi is made with boneless chicken pieces coated in a spiced gram flour batter and fried until crispy. The batter is made with a combination of gram flour, spices, and yoghurt, which gives the chicken a crunchy texture and a lip-smacking taste. The dish is mainly served with mint chutney or raita and is perfect as an appetiser as well as a main course.

Achari Chicken: It is basically boneless chicken pieces cooked in a pickle-based sauce made with red chillies, coriander, mustard, and fenugreek seeds. Achari chicken has a distinct flavour that comes from the combination of spicy, sour, and tangy tastes. It is mainly served with rice or naan.