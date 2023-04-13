Baisakhi 2023: Traditional recipes you must try during this festive season

Festival of Baisakhi is celebrated to mark the onset of spring in India. The time of Baisakhi usually signifies the end of the harvest season, and is an occasion of tremendous joy and festivity for farmers. However, this year Baisakhi will be celebrated on April 14, 2023. The celebrations are concentrated in the states of Punjab and Haryana.

On this occasion, people prepare delicious food and share it with family and friends. If you’re looking for some healthy recipes to make for Baisakhi, here are the list:

Kadhi: Kadhi is a tangy and spicy yogurt-based curry that is a popular side dish in Punjab. This dish is symbolic of the community spirit of Baisakhi, as it is often served in large quantities and shared among friends and family.

Sweet yellow rice: Sweet yellow rice or meethe chawal is a dish that is traditionally served during Baisakhi. The yellow color of the rice symbolizes the color of the fields during the harvest season. This dish is made by cooking basmati rice with sugar, saffron, and cardamom.

Phirni: Phirni is a creamy and delicious rice pudding that is a popular dessert in Punjab and is enjoyed during Baisakhi. The use of milk and rice in this dish represents the abundance of dairy and grain products during the harvest season.