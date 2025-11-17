Bal Thackeray's death anniversary, or Puniyatithi, is marked on November 17 every year. On this day, people observe and share the thoughts and life of Hindu Hriday Samrat (Emperor of Hindu Hearts), a noted Indian politician who played a crucial role in Maharashtra's growth and development.

Thackeray had an appealing administration and a solid nationalist stance. Every year, on his death anniversary, people across the country pay their respects to the Hindu Samrat. People shared his lesser-known facts and celebrated all his achievements.

Bal Thackeray's Life

Balasahed was born on January 23, 1926, in Pune. His father, Keshav Sitaram Thackeray 'Prabodhankar' belonged to the Marathi Chandraseniya Kayastha Prabhu. Bal Thackeray was the eldest of eight siblings, among them being brothers Shrikant Thackeray (father of Raj Thackeray) and Ramesh Thackeray, and five sisters.

Bal Thackeray Was a Cartoonist

Thackeray began his career as a cartoonist in the Free Press Journal in Mumbai, and his cartoons were also published in the Sunday edition of The Times of India. Balasaheb was inspired by his father Keshav Thackeray, who was a journalist and cartoonist by profession.

Balasaheb Thackeray's annual address at Mumbai's Shivaji Park was popular among his followers. He died on November 12, 2012, due to a cardiac arrest. Following the footsteps of his father, he founded Shiv Sena in Maharashtra in 1966. Thackeray used to say that the Shiv Sena was not a political party, but an army of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

A vocal supporter of Hindutva, he appealed to all Hindus to break the linguistic barrier and come together to form a Hindu Rashtra. He also appreciated Germany's fascist rule Hunder itler for being an artist, but criticised him for the killing of Jews.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde paid homage to Bal Thackeray his 13th Punyatithi, calling him Hindutva Samrat.

Taking to X, Eknath Shinde said, "Sir, your thoughts and memories will forever remain in our hearts...A heartfelt tribute on the remembrance day to the revered."

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also paid tribute to Balasaheb Thackeray on his death anniversary. "On this anniversary of the passing of the people's leader, the resounding voice of Hindutva, the founder of Shiv Sena, the revered Balasaheb Thackeray, I offer him humble tribute!"

जननेता, हिंदुत्व के ओजस्वी स्वर, शिवसेना के संस्थापक आदरणीय बालासाहेब ठाकरे की पुण्यतिथि पर उन्हें विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि!



बालासाहेब ने राजनीति को राष्ट्रधर्म से जोड़ा और जनसेवा को जनगौरव का माध्यम बनाया।



उनका पूरा जीवन साहस, स्पष्टवादिता और सांस्कृतिक स्वाभिमान का प्रतीक रहा। pic.twitter.com/AJp0lbT8Sz — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) November 17, 2025

"Balasaheb linked politics with national duty and made public service a means of public pride. His entire life was a symbol of courage, forthrightness, and cultural self-respect," Adityanath wrote on X.