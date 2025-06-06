Bananas to Kiwi: Fruits You Must Eat For Good Digestion

Digestion is one of the serious problems these days. Many people complain that they are not feeling relief even after going to the washroom. If the stomach is not cleaned properly, serious problems like stomach pain, vomiting, nausea, gas, acidity, heartburn, piles, anal fissures, and intestinal cancer can occur. Therefore, it is very important to take timely measures.

Many people take different powders, churan to get rid of the problem of constipation. But these remedies only provide relief for some time, says Dr. Vinod Sharma. In this regard, he has given some easy and effective remedies to clean the stomach properly every day. He has also mentioned some of the main reasons why the stomach is not cleaned.

Reason of constipation: The reasons for the problem of constipation can be different. Such as drinking less water, lack of fiber in the diet, lack of body movement, not getting enough sleep, stress, some medicines, increasing age and pregnancy.