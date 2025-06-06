Bananas to Kiwi: Fruits You Must Eat For Good Digestion
By Lokmat English Desk | Updated: June 6, 2025 20:46 IST2025-06-06T20:46:09+5:302025-06-06T20:46:42+5:30
Digestion is one of the serious problems these days. Many people complain that they are not feeling relief even after going to the washroom. If the stomach is not cleaned properly, serious problems like stomach pain, vomiting, nausea, gas, acidity, heartburn, piles, anal fissures, and intestinal cancer can occur. Therefore, it is very important to take timely measures.
Many people take different powders, churan to get rid of the problem of constipation. But these remedies only provide relief for some time, says Dr. Vinod Sharma. In this regard, he has given some easy and effective remedies to clean the stomach properly every day. He has also mentioned some of the main reasons why the stomach is not cleaned.
Reason of constipation: The reasons for the problem of constipation can be different. Such as drinking less water, lack of fiber in the diet, lack of body movement, not getting enough sleep, stress, some medicines, increasing age and pregnancy.
- Bananas: Bananas are rich in probiotic fiber, which increases good bacteria in the stomach. Due to which your digestive system remains good. If you eat at least one banana every day, your digestive system remains good and the problem of constipation is also eliminated.
- Kiwi: Kiwi also contains many other ingredients that help in cleansing the stomach every day.
- Green Pears: Eating peas regularly helps in softening the stool. Due to which the stomach is immediately cleansed in the morning. It contains fiber and fructose. Which softens the stool. Due to which the problem of constipation is eliminated.
- Figs: If your stomach is not always cleansed, then you should eat these fruits regularly. The fiber in this cleanses the stomach immediately. Due to which you will not need to sit in the toilet for a long time.
- Apples: Apples are also rich in fiber, which helps in softening the stool. Along with that, papaya is also a good option for cleansing the stomach.