Beat Back and Neck Pain: Try These Simple Yoga Asanas Daily

Back pain and neck pain are a common complaint in today's fast-paced life. Constantly working in front of the computer, the habit of sitting incorrectly, as well as lack of physical activity and stress, put stress on the back and neck. Although this pain may seem minor at first, it can become serious if ignored for a long time. Therefore, doing some simple yoga poses and stretching exercises every day helps to reduce this pain and keep the body flexible.

Do some simple asanas.

While doing Bhujangasana, lie on your stomach and slowly lift the upper part of the body with the help of both hands. Bending your back in this process relaxes the muscles. This gradually reduces back pain. Another useful asana is Markatasana. While doing this, you should lie on your back and bend your knees and pull them towards your chest. Then lean to the left and right. This movement reduces the tension in the back and waist area.

Gomukhasana is very beneficial for neck pain. In this, one hand is taken from behind the head and the other from below and both hands are tried to be brought back to the back. In this process, a good stretch is given to the muscles in the shoulders and neck. This is a simple seated asana. Stretching is also useful for the neck. Slowly turning the neck to one side, tilting it down and lifting it up relaxes the muscles in the neck and improves blood circulation.

We think of Shavasana as sleeping. But it is not like that, Vasana is a very beneficial asana. It is a panacea for back pain. Only this asana in a calm state should be done after all the asanas. This asana gives complete rest to the body and also relieves mental stress. It is necessary to do this asana and stretching type consistently every day to increase the flexibility of the body. Also, it is necessary to take some rest during working hours. Keeping the neck at the right height while looking at the screen and maintaining a proper sleeping position are all important things to reduce back pain and neck pain.