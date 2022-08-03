Beating Monsoon hair woes

New Delhi, Aug 3 Tired of frizz, unruly hair, flyaways and countless runs to the salon to deal with monsoon hair? Does humidity flatten hair? This depends on your hair type. For thicker, curly hair types that are prone to frizz, the humidity will do the opposite as moisture and heat in the air will cause it to expand and puff up. If your hair is naturally fine and your styling goal is to add body and volume, humidity can un-do all the hard styling work you've done and your hair will fall back to its natural, straight state.

During this season, it's best not to experiment and instead use Technology to tame that mane. The best gadget for this just got an upgrade, as Dyson unveiled its best-performing and most efficient Airwrap yet – the Dyson Airwrap multi-styler. Relentlessly dissatisfied, the brand's engineers challenged their own design to miniaturize and multiply the Coanda effect, pioneering a fully customizable styling tool to deliver a range of styles for all Indian hair types, without extreme heat.

The next-generation styling barrels featuring a rotating cool tip, make achieving curls and waves faster and easier– with no heat damage, to help maintain hair strength. Blending the results formerly achieved with two barrels into one attachment, now you can style your full head, creating clockwise and anti-clockwise curls and waves, without the need to switch attachment mid-style. Re-engineered brush attachments deliver precision shaping with enhanced Coanda performance, alongside an all-new dual-purpose Coanda smoothing dryer. Combining two attachments in one, the Coanda smoothing dryer hides flyaways in a single pass, with no extreme heat, and transforms into a powerful dryer with the flick of a switch.

Through this iterative process of trial and error, engineers have been able to miniaturize air vents to achieve a level of airflow velocity, pressure, and control never seen before.

James Dyson said: "Most styling tools ignore that hair types are very different – what attachment may work for one, could be detrimental to another. The advancements in the Dyson Airwrap multi-styler build on the success of its predecessor, through relentless research, user trials, and advancements in computational fluid dynamics. The result: direction change barrels for faster and easier curling, re-engineered brush attachments for more precise shaping, and an entirely new, dual-purpose Coanda smoothing dryer. Our ability to control airflow delivers enhanced Coanda performance to curl, shape, and hide flyaways – without extreme heat."

For the first time, if you are an existing Dyson Airwrap styler owner, you can upgrade to these latest attachments, whilst retaining the original machine. This builds on the sustainable mindset adopted throughout the machine's development – designing in a digital world reduces the reliance on physical prototyping, as a result drastically reducing the energy and materials used.

The new Dyson Airwrap multi-styler is available from August 3, 2022, priced at Rs. 45900. New attachments are fully compatible with existing machines and owners can upgrade their full set for Rs.14900. For more information, visit www.dyson.in

