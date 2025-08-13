Beauty Hacks: DIY Papaya Face Pack to Reduce Acne Marks and Brighten Skin Naturally

Beauty Hacks: Often, after acne, dark spots appear on your skin. This is called pigmentation. Hyperpigmentation occurs when skin cells produce more melanin. Then expensive products are used to remove this problem. But instead of spending a lot of money, you can make a face pack at home. With the help of which you can remove pigmentation, i.e. dark spots on the face.

To prepare this natural face pack that removes blemishes on the face, you will need 2 teaspoons of papaya pulp, one teaspoon of honey and 2 teaspoons of milk. First of all, take these three things in a bowl and mix them well.

Then apply this paste all over the face in a good way. Keep this paste on the face for about 15 minutes. Then wash the face with plain water. For more benefits, you can apply this face pack 2 to 3 times a week.

Papaya contains ingredients that remove dark spots on the skin. Also, honey and milk remove blemishes on the skin and also give glow to the skin. The face looks fresh, the skin becomes tight. Also, the skin is cleansed from within. But before applying this face pack on the face, do a patch test.