Beauty Tip: How To Get Rid of Morning Face Puffiness with Simple Home Remedies

If you feel that your face looks puffy when you getup in morning, then it is pretty common thing as it is common among woman. If you want to get rid of tired look and swollen face then, you should try these three remedies suggested by doctors. Dr. Reddy explains that consuming too much salt, especially the sodium found in packaged foods, causes the body to retain water. This effect is also visible on the face; the cheeks appear larger, the eyes look smaller, and the jawline disappears. This also exacerbates problems like insomnia and stress. You can try some remedies to reduce facial swelling in 10 days.

Dermatologists say that first, completely stop eating pickles, instant noodles, ready-to-eat food, biscuits, and other packaged foods for 10 days. Instead, prioritize eating healthy, freshly prepared homemade food, which will help reduce facial swelling in 10 days. Getting enough sleep is essential to reduce cortisol levels in the body. Doctors suggest making it a habit to go to sleep around 10:30 every night. This reduces the body's stress level and decreases facial puffiness. The better you sleep, the fresher your face will look.

Walk for 30 to 40 minutes every day. This will improve blood circulation in the body, reduce cortisol levels, and help eliminate excess water accumulated in the body. Additionally, walking will gradually reduce body swelling and make the skin look healthy. By doing these three things daily, your face will look healthy and glowing in 10 days. Besides, pimples will reduce, and your face will look clearer.

Continue to apply moisturizer and sunscreen to your face. This helps in maintaining good skin texture. Also, control your consumption of sweets. This prevents the accumulation of excess fat on the face and helps in maintaining a healthy weight.