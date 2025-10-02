Beauty Tip: How to Remove Upper Lip Hair Naturally with Gram Flour

Doing upper lips is one of the most painful thing that any woman want to experience. But what if we tell you that, it can be done painless and without going to the parlor. A simple and safe solution for this is gram flour paste. Gram flour is good for the skin and helps in removing hair easily by loosening the hair roots. Interestingly, this remedy not only removes hair, but also brightens the skin color and gradually reduces the growing hair .

Therefore, instead of spending time and money going to the parlor, we can quickly apply gram flour paste at home and safely remove hair from the upper lips. Let's see what exactly to do for this.

How does gram flour work to remove upper lip hair?

Gram flour has natural exfoliating properties. When this gram flour is mixed with ingredients like milk, rose water or milk, curd and made into a paste, it helps in removing dirt and dead skin accumulated on the upper layer of the skin. When this paste dries, when it is rubbed with light hands, even fine and short hairs easily come out of the skin along with the paste.

Easy method to make gram flour pack for upper lips...

Take gram flour in a bowl and mix turmeric, rose water or curd, milk in it. Add a pinch of turmeric to this mixture. Apply this prepared paste on the upper lips for 10 to 15 minutes. When the paste dries slightly, rub it gently and remove it.

How is this gram flour pack beneficial...

1. Gram flour: - Helps to loosen the hair on the skin and remove it easily and acts as a natural cleanser on the skin.

3. Turmeric: - The antiseptic properties of turmeric prevent redness, infection and brighten the skin.

4. Milk: - Maintains skin moisture, reduces dryness and makes it soft.

5. Yogurt: - Nourishes the skin, reduces swelling and inflammation and brings a natural glow.

6. Rose water: - Gives brightness and natural glow to the skin.