Beauty Tips: Avoid Acne This Monsoon With These Simple Yet Effective Skin Care Tips

Although it seems normal to have pimples on your face as you age, it can be a problem that bothers you. When the environment changes, it affects your face. We constantly apply something to our skin to look beautiful, but pimples, acne or blisters start appearing on our face. No matter how much you change your diet and expensive beauty products, pimples on your face still appear. Sudden increase in pimples on your face makes you constantly itchy - your face burns, rashes appear. Currently, the skin is being damaged in the heat and rain. Dermatologist Rashmi Shetty has told us how we should take care of our skin.

Dermatologists say that in summer, the skin produces more sweat and sebum. Due to which the pores on the face get clogged and acne starts appearing. Due to high humidity in the environment, the skin becomes sticky, due to which dirt and bacteria easily stick to the skin. This increases the problem of acne. If you use the wrong sunscreen on your face, your skin becomes oily. This leads to more acne. Not washing your face frequently or not applying moisturizer also disrupts the balance of your skin. Acne problems increase.

Experts say that to reduce acne on your skin, use salicylic acid like AHA and BHA for your skin. Your skin becomes more sensitive according to the season. For this, use products that are suitable for your skin. When choosing a sunscreen, it should be oil-free, gel-based or non-comedogenic. This does not clog the pores on your skin and does not cause acne.

Cleanse your skin twice a day to remove dirt and excess oil. Your skin needs hydration. In such cases, apply moisturizer to your skin. Clean your skin after continuous sweating. Take a bath to avoid bacteria. When wiping your skin after sweating, wipe it gently with a tissue paper or handkerchief. Wiping too hard can irritate the skin. If your scalp is sticky and oily, acne occurs on your skin. For this, it is important to have a healthy scalp.