Beauty Tips: How Bollywood Actresses Maintain Flawless Skin in Winter Using Kitchen Ingredients

Even if their is winter, we see flawless skin of Bollywood actors. But how they maintain this skin? What kind of product they use? If you think they use expensive products, then you are wrong. They maintain their skin by using kitchen products.

These special face masks in Bollywood actresses' winter skin care routine nourish the skin from within, increase its glow and protect it from dryness. Let's see which homemade face masks Bollywood actresses like Malaika Arora and Anushka Sharma use to keep their skin glowing and fresh even in winter...

Winter Skincare Routine of Bollywood Actresses...

1. Banana, Orange, Curd: - This face mask is beneficial to reduce dryness and itching of the skin during winter days. Take curd in a bowl and mix mashed banana and orange juice in it. Apply this face pack on the face for 15 to 20 minutes and wash it off. This will give the skin a natural glow.

2. Banana and Turmeric:- If you have large open pores on your skin, wash off the face pack with cold water to tighten these pores. Apart from this, banana and turmeric can be used as a remedy. A banana and turmeric face pack can also be applied on the face. To make this face pack, mix a small spoon of turmeric in a banana. Mix a spoon of curd in the same mixture, apply this pack on the face for 15 minutes and wash it off. Turmeric, which is rich in antibacterial properties, reduces the number of pimples and blemishes on the skin and keeps the skin soft and hydrated.

2. Banana, Milk, Honey:- Mix a few drops of raw milk, honey and rose water in a banana. Apply this mixture on the face for 15 minutes and then wash it off. This will keep the skin very soft and supple.

Malaika Arora, Anushka Sharma, and Kareena Kapoor, among other Bollywood actresses, incorporate a special homemade face pack into their winter skincare routines. They've mentioned in interviews that these packs combat dryness and acne, tighten pores, and moisturize skin, resulting in a radiant complexion without the risk of side effects.