Beauty Tips: Know How to Control Sweaty and Greasy Hair With Easy Spray

Due to our lifestyle, habits and stress we often face hair related problems some people lose a lot of hair while some faces hair thinning. Many people had to go through grey hair before old age. Although hair loss is less, some people's hair looks very oily. Due to this, their hair always feels sweaty. Excessive sweating can cause sticky hair and oily, itchy hands. If this sounds familiar, this spray is a must-try.

This spray is versatile for use in the office, while traveling, or at home, including during sleep or upon waking. It dries quickly, leaving hair soft and non-sticky. After a light application, gently massage it into your hair with your fingertips and allow it to air dry.

To prepare the spray, you'll need fresh jasmine leaves and a flower, lemon juice, rosemary, tea leaves, and water. Simply boil water in a pot, then add jasmine flowers and leaves, boiling well. Add rosemary until the water changes color, then add tea leaves (you can add more if desired). Boil all ingredients together until the water reduces to half. Turn off the heat and squeeze in some lemon juice.

Once cooled, crush the ingredients and remove the husks. Strain the water, preferably through a thin cloth, and transfer it to a spray bottle. The spray will last for 10-15 days; refrigerate when at home.