Beauty Tips: Mint Face Packs to Get Rid of Acne, Pimples, and Blackheads Naturally

Many people must have always experienced that pimples, blackheads, or tanning on the face spoil the mood at the right time, whether it is an event, a wedding, or a meeting. These problems are not new, but to eliminate these problems, instead of chemical products, you can apply natural things on the face so that there are no side effects and the face will get a natural glow. Since ancient times, many natural things have been applied to the face to enhance the beauty of the face. One such remedy is mint leaves. We are going to tell you some mint face packs.

Mint is very beneficial for you if you want to get rid of blackheads, tanning, and pimples. The important thing is that mint also cools the skin in summer. Let's learn how to prepare two mint face packs and how to apply them.

Banana and Mint

Banana contains a lot of vitamins A, B, C, and potassium. Applying a face pack made by mixing banana with mint not only improves the skin, but also removes blackheads and unclogs pores. Also, a face pack of banana and plantain can be beneficial for removing blemishes on the face.

How to prepare a face pack?

Mix banana and Mint leaves well and make a paste. Apply this face pack on the face for 15 to 20 minutes. Then wash your face with plain water. You can use this face pack twice a week.

Lemon and mint

Mint leaves contain salicylic acid, which removes pimples. Lemon works as a bleaching agent on the face. If there are blemishes on the face due to pimples, this face pack of lemon and plantain works to reduce these blemishes.

How to prepare it?

To prepare a lemon and cardamom face pack, take 10 to 12 cardamom leaves. Mix one teaspoon of lemon juice in it. Grind these leaves well and make a paste. Apply this face pack on the face for some time. Once the paste dries, clean the face with plain water. You can apply this face pack twice a week.

Cardamom and Turmeric

To prepare a cardamom and turmeric face pack, bring cardamom leaves from the market. Wash and grind these leaves and make a paste of them in a mixer. Put this paste in a bowl and add some turmeric to it. Also, add some rose water and mix well. Wash your face with water and apply the face pack on your face. Once it dries, wash your face with plain water.

Cardamom and Multani mitti

To prepare a cardamom and multani mitti face pack, prepare a paste of cardamom leaves. Take this paste in a bowl and add multani mitti to it. Add some rose water to it and add two teaspoons of curd. Mix this well. Apply this paste on your face and leave it on until it dries. Then wash your face.