Beauty Tips: Remove Pimples and Dullness Naturally With Tomato and Multani Mitti Ahead of Ganesh Festival

Ahead of festival season in the hustle and bustle of home, work and office, we do not have time to pay attention to ourselves. In this, our day ends when children's studies, school and other things are spread. But often if we do not pay attention to health, we have to face other problems, one of which is our skin.

Frustrated with acne, dryness, dullness, tanning, and dark circles often lead us to use expensive chemical skincare products, which can have adverse effects. A healthy diet and good skincare practices are beneficial, but some home remedies can cleanse the face in as little as 15 minutes.Lots of pimples on the face - looking dull? Mix 1 ingredient in gram flour and apply it, your face will glow in a week

We can bring glow to the face with the help of some items in the kitchen. Since these things are natural, the risk of side effects on the skin is also reduced. This prevents the face from turning red, and the problems of infection and allergy will also be reduced. To clean the face, we will need tomato and multani mitti. With the help of these two ingredients, we can bring natural glow to the face. This will make your face look clean. For this, we have to spread multani mitti on half a tomato. First of all, wash your face and rub the multani mitti in tomato juice on the face. This will help remove dead cells. It also contains good amounts of vitamin C and antioxidants. This will help make the skin healthy and glowing. Tomato works to naturally improve skin tone. It also reduces blemishes. Multani mitti is very beneficial for the skin. It helps in cleansing the skin, absorbing excess oil from the skin and reducing acne.

We can bring glow to the face with the help of some items in the kitchen. Since these things are natural, the risk of side effects on the skin is also reduced. This prevents the face from turning red, and the problems of infection and allergy will also be reduced. To clean the face, we will need tomato and multani mitti. With the help of these two ingredients, we can bring natural glow to the face. This will make your face look clean.

For this, we have to spread multani mitti on half a tomato. First of all, wash your face and rub the multani mitti in tomato juice on the face. This will help remove dead cells. It also contains good amounts of vitamin C and antioxidants. This will help make the skin healthy and glowing. Tomato works to naturally improve skin tone. It also reduces blemishes. Multani mitti is very beneficial for the skin. It helps in cleansing the skin, absorbing excess oil from the skin and reducing acne