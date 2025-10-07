Before Diwali, Try This Banana Face Pack for a Youthful, Radiant Glow Naturally

Ahead of Diwali festival everyone is making sure about their skin care routine and make their skin glow during festive season. If you want to get rid of dull and dry face and Pigmentation, tanning, and dead skin naturally then try this hack. By doing this you will not only get shiny and clean skin, but the fine wrinkles on the skin will also reduce and it will look younger. If you want to do natural Botox for your skin at home in this way, let's see what exactly to do for it.

Banana Face Mask for Skin

Just as banana is good for health, it is also very beneficial for your skin. Bananas are rich in vitamin C, antioxidants, and potassium. Therefore, banana works like a natural Botox for the skin. To make this remedy, take a ripe banana. Mash it well. Add 1 teaspoon of curd to it. Curd contains lactic acid and some healthy fats that help moisturize the skin and reduce pigmentation and tanning.

Now add a teaspoon of honey to this. You can also omit the honey. But honey contains antibacterial ingredients. Moreover, honey helps to keep the skin naturally hydrated. Therefore, adding honey is better.

Now mix all these three ingredients well and mix them well. Then wash your face and apply this paste to your skin. After applying this banana face mask to your face, leave it on your skin for 10 to 15 minutes and then wash your face.

Do this remedy 3 times a week. You will see a very good difference in your skin, says beauty expert rohitsachdeva1 on her Instagram page.