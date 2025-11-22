Benefits of Tomato for Face: Removes Blemishes, Dullness and Adds Glow

Tomato is not just a vegetable, it is much more than that. Apart from adding flavor to food, tomato is also considered beneficial for health. Not only that, tomato is also very beneficial for the skin. Tomato is rich in vitamin C, vitamin A and antioxidants, which keep the skin healthy and glowing. If you want your face to look naturally radiant, then definitely use tomato. Tomato reduces blemishes on the skin, removes dullness and gives a natural glow.

Let's see how to use tomato for the skin.

Vitamin C and antioxidants present in tomato keep the skin healthy. Tomato is very effective in reducing blemishes. Vitamin A in it increases the glow of the skin. The water content in tomato maintains the hydration of the skin. Also, lycopene in it reduces dullness of the skin and brings natural glow.

Tomato Face Pack

How to prepare?

Grind tomatoes in a mixer and extract their juice. Mix 1 teaspoon of curd or honey in it. Mix well and apply on the face. Wash off with water after 15-20 minutes. This face pack makes the skin soft, fresh and glowing.

Tomato Face Scrub

Tomato can also be used as a scrub.

How to use it?

Remove the pulp of the tomato. Mix gram flour or a little sugar in it. Massage your face gently with this mixture. Wash your face after 20 minutes. This removes dead skin cells and makes the skin look softer and brighter.