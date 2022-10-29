New Delhi, Oct 29 Bengaluru will host the first edition of India's largest Gin Festival, The Gin Explorers Club - Mythical Edition, which will take place over two days on November 5 and 6 at the Jayamahal Palace.

Prepare to enter the world of gin to enjoy a celebration unlike any other, with 15 pop-up bars serving domestic and foreign brands, an exciting music lineup featuring artists like Peter Cat Recording Co., Sickflip, DJ Nida, Aditi Ramesh, and many more, flavours from around the world served at pop-up eateries like Burgerama and BrikOven, immersive experiences, and instagrammable vibes at every turn.

After the previous editions in Delhi and Mumbai emerging as massive successes, seeing an overwhelming response and a crowd of over 10,000 people - it's time for Bengaluru to experience the magic!

What to expect?

Pop-Up Bars:

Watch your favourite Gin & mixer brands come alive in immersive experiences - expect the unexpected, far beyond your imaGINation.

Get sipping on:

. Beefeater . Bulldog . Gordon's x Jimmy's . Greater Than . Hendrick's . Jade Forest . Jaisalmer . Malfy . Monkey 47 . Salud . Samsara . Schweppes . Stranger & Sons . Tamras . Tanqueray

Artist Line Up:

GEC brings you some of the top artists in the music scene to raise the temperature and set the party vibe for an enthralling experience!

Day 1 | Saturday, 5th November 2022

4 p.m. - 5 p.m. : Anjna

5 p.m. - 6 p.m. : Frizzell D'Souza

6 p.m. -. 7 p.m. : Huyana

7 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. : Aditi Ramesh

8.30 p.m.- 10.p.m. : Peter Cat Recording Co.

Day 2 | Sunday, 6th November 2022

4 p.m. - 5 p.m. : Tarang Joseph

5 p.m. - 6 p.m. : Mary Ann

6 p.m. - 7:15 p.m. : Nida

7:15 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. : Stalvart John

8:30 p.m. - 10 p.m. : Sickflip

Grab your festival tickets at - www.insider.in

Details:

What: Gin Explorers Club - Mythical Edition

Where: Jayamahal Palace

When: 5th & 6th November, 2022

Time: 12:00 noon - 10:00 pm

