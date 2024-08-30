Bhadrapada Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Fasting Rules, Rituals, and How to Break the Vrat

The Bhadrapad Ganesh Chaturthi fast, also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi, is a significant Hindu festival dedicated to Lord Ganesha, celebrated on the fourth day of the Shukla Paksha (waxing phase of the moon) in the month of Bhadrapada. Here’s a comprehensive overview of the festival, its significance, rituals, and fasting details.

Ganesh Chaturthi marks the birthday of Lord Ganesha, the son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. This festival is celebrated with great enthusiasm, especially in Maharashtra and other parts of India. It symbolizes the arrival of Ganesha to earth from his heavenly abode, where he stays with his devotees for ten days, alleviating their troubles and granting them prosperity and wisdom. This year Ganesh Chathurthi falls on 7th September Saturday. some people observe fast on first day of Ganeshotsav

Devotees fast from sunrise until the moon is sighted on Ganesh Chaturthi, typically consuming only fruits and certain vegetarian foods. Common dishes include Sabudana Khichadi, fruits, and nuts. The fast is broken with prayers and offerings to Lord Ganesha once the moon appears. The Bhadrapad Ganesh Chaturthi fast is a time for devotion, community celebration, and spiritual reflection.

It emphasizes the importance of Lord Ganesha as a remover of obstacles and a harbinger of prosperity. Observing the fast and performing the rituals with sincerity is believed to bring blessings and fulfillment of wishes.