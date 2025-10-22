Bhai Dooj Vidhi: Know the Auspicious Time and How to Perform Brother’s Tilak Ceremony

Bhai Dooj, also celebrated as Yam Dwitiya, falls on the Shukla Paksha of Kartik month. This year, the festival will be observed on 23rd October 2025. On this day, sisters perform a ceremonial tilak on their brothers and pray for their long life and well-being. In many regions, it is customary for sisters to apply a tilak on dry sweet balls (gole) and then offer them to their brothers. The number of sweets corresponds to the number of brothers, and the ritual involves first placing a tilak on the sweets, followed by the brother.

In certain traditions, the story of Bhai Dooj is read near the Govardhan-shaped sweets, and the tilak is applied there before the brother is honored. This year, multiple auspicious yogas coincide with Bhai Dooj. On this day, the Visakha Nakshatra aligns with Ayushman Yoga, along with Sarv Siddhi Yoga and Ravi Yoga, making it highly favorable.

The tithi schedule this year is as follows: Pratipada tithi lasts until 5:56 PM, after which Dwitiya tithi begins and continues until 8:00 PM on Thursday, 23rd October 2025. Therefore, sisters can perform the tilak ceremony for their brothers until 8 PM. Tradition suggests that brothers should visit their sister’s home to partake in a meal following the ritual.

Bhai Dooj Tilak Auspicious Timings:

General auspicious period: 12:40 PM – 2:59 PM

Tilak muhurat: 1:13 PM – 3:28 PM

Yam Dwitiya Date & Timings:

Dwitiya tithi begins: 22 October 2025, 8:16 PM

Dwitiya tithi ends: 23 October 2025, 10:46 PM

Other Important Muhurats:

Brahma Muhurat: 4:05 AM – 4:55 AM

Abhijeet Muhurat: 11:08 AM – 11:54 AM

Nishita Muhurat: 11:06 PM – 11:56 PM

Disclaimer: The information provided here may not be completely accurate or exhaustive. For precise guidance, it is advisable to consult an expert in the respective field.