Big Daddy Goa impresses with the International Gaming Championship 2022

There’s always something big happening at Big Daddy, indeed the perfect name. Be it from the big celebrities that they have hosted, to being the biggest floating casino in Asia, to delivering big acts every night, Big Daddy has established itself as a premium gaming and entertainment destination and rightfully so.

Recently, Big Daddy played host to the most anticipated event of the year which was the International Gaming Championship. It was held from the 7th to the 9th of October along with the High Roarller event going on simultaneously. The event was filled with high stakes gaming, including games like poker, baccarat, roulette, and much more! The scenes onboard Big Daddy for those 3 days were ‘Next level’ as stated by multiple guests and happening to say the least.

In addition, Former Miss Earth Alankrita Sahai, the talented and versatile model and actress who appeared in Netflix's ‘Love per square foot’ was the event's special celebrity host. It was a very glamorous sight to see numerous celebs and VIPs attend the championship. That was not all, apart from the gaming, outstanding performances in a lineup of dancers, acrobats, musicians and DJs took place. The guests and players got to take home numerous prizes and trophies during the 3 day extravaganza. The International Gaming Championship was received exceptionally well and the event turned out to be a huge success. Definitely looking forward to what’s in store for next year.