Black Coffee for Fitness: How to Drink It Safely for Energy and Fat Burning

Black coffee is commonly consumed to feel refreshed and energized. Not only that, but black coffee also helps in burning body fat quickly as it can boost your metabolism and help you stay fit. But wait…there's an important point. You only get the full benefit when you drink it correctly and in the right amount.

Let's learn from dietitian Tamanna Dayal exactly how this seemingly simple black coffee works in the body.

How does black coffee help in weight loss?

Black coffee contains chlorogenic acid. This component reduces glucose production in the body, which increases the rate of fat burning and helps in reducing fat. In addition, black coffee activates the liver. As the liver becomes more active, the metabolism automatically increases. It also helps in detoxifying the body, which accelerates your weight loss journey.

Who should drink black coffee and when?

Black coffee is not suitable for everyone. It is important to understand your body type before drinking it. Those who have acidity problems should avoid black coffee, as it can increase acidity. If your body's pH is alkaline, you can have black coffee on an empty stomach in the morning. This increases energy levels, making it easier to perform workouts or other physical activities afterward.

Pay special attention to age and quantity

Black coffee is beneficial, but too much of it is not good. If you are over 45 years old and consume 6-7 cups of black coffee a day, you may be at risk of increased blood pressure.

The right quantity

3 to 4 cups of black coffee a day is sufficient. This amount is considered appropriate for increasing fat metabolism. Do not make the mistake of drinking black coffee at night. Many people believe that drinking black coffee at night will burn fat while they sleep. But this is absolutely not true. Drinking black coffee at night does not lead to weight loss. On the contrary, it can worsen sleep quality and leave the body feeling restless. Therefore, avoid drinking black coffee before going to bed.

However, black coffee consumed at the right time and in the right amount can definitely help in weight loss by boosting your metabolism and energy levels.