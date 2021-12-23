Brahmaputra Utsav concludes

New Delhi, Dec 23 The week-long Brahmaputra Utsav to appreciate cultural richness along river Brahmaputra ended with the Guwahati Chapter. The festival was organised by Brahmaputra Board, Ministry of Jalshakti, to celebrate the mighty river Brahmaputra across Assam and Arunachal Pradesh from December 16-22 as part of Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav.

The Guwahati chapter celebrated on December 20 and December 22 featured Eco-walk, Brahmaputra Ghat Cleaning, Eco Cycling, drawing and essay competition, yoga session, traditional, spectacular cultural performances such as Satriya, Mising, Bihu Dances were held.

To kick-start the final leg of Guwahati chapter of Brahmaputra Utsav, a Cycle rally from Dighali Pukhuri to Lachit Ghat was organised in association with 'Pedal for a Change' to create awareness about the river Brahmaputra and its conservation. The Cycle rally was flagged off by Shri Devashish Sharma, Commissioner, GMC who cycled along with around 100 cyclists and completed the entire stretch.

A Cultural evening was organised in accordance with the event. Attractions included traditional dance performances choreographed by Dr. Prasanna Gogoi, a drama on Lachit Borphukan directed by Anupjyoti Choudhury, a tribute to the Bard of Brahmaputra, Dr. Bhupen Hazarika, Musical Performance by North East breeze, and an exhibition on 'Know the Brahmaputra' which stole the show.

On the 350th year of Battle of Saraighat, as a tribute to the Great Warrior Lachit Borphukon, a play "Lachit Borphukon" was presented by prominent theatre personalities. The play was directed by renowned Dramatist Dr. Anupjyoti Choudhury and presented the story of Lachit Borphukon and the battle of Saraighat.

Paban Barthakur, Aditional Chief Secretary, Govt of Assam, Chairman, Brahmaputra Board Rajiv Yadav graced the occasion. The Utsav celebrates mystical and cultural river Brahmaputra through storytelling, folklores, dialogues with eminent personalities, quizzes, displaying traditional art forms, dance and music performance, photo exhibitions etc

