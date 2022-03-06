Branded intercity buses enable mobility for female travellers

New Delhi, March 6 The need to make infrastructure conducive for women is not limited only to the workplace; intercity mobility needs one too. Women had to limit their travel mode choices to trains and flights, hence creating constraints around travel budgets, longer planning windows, and avoiding overnight travel. These constraints often become a reason for gender bias while hiring for specific roles in the organisation.

The introduction of mobility technology in inter-city buses along with the emergence of organised and branded players is transforming this entire ecosystem. Manish Rathi, CEO and Cofounder, IntrCity said, "Female travellers' adoption of organised and branded buses has already seen an increase, with a country-wide average of 8-10 per cent earlier is now at 15-18 per cent, with weekend schedules on routes like Bangalore-Chennai-Bangalore and Chennai-Hyderabad-Chennai seeing 35-40 per cent female passengers. Female travellers are a diverse group of professionals who travel for jobs; travel to visit their parents on weekends; as well as travel to leisure destinations."

Technology with better Hygiene & Sanitation Is Reshaping Intercity Bus Travel for Women

Traditional intercity bus travel has been revamped with the help of branded players entering the market. Branded players' sole aim has always been to identify and address the unidentified needs and problems of female travellers during a bus journey. They have reincarnated traditional bus travel using cutting-edge technology and making it more safe, secure, and comfortable than before. These buses have well-defined hygiene & sanitisation protocols besides onboard washroom facilities.

The traditional intercity bus has been upgraded into SmartBus by incorporating IoT

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor