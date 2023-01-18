Breakfast trends to follow in 2023

New Delhi, Jan 18 'No one steps out hungry' is a commonly heard command in Indian homes. Be it a school-going teenager, a college student, or an office-goer, if you leave home without breakfast, it is considered no less than a sin.

"For Indian households, breakfast is the most cardinal of all meals. However, the food preference for breakfast in India has changed profoundly over the past few years. The pandemic era has taught the lessons of healthy life. And, with people becoming health conscious, the breakfast trends have seen a meaningful shift from calorie-rich food intake to low-carb and low-fat cereals.

The Indian breakfast cereals market can witness a CAGR of 18.2 per cent in the coming five years," says Amarnath Halember, Executive Director and CEO, of NextG Apex India Pvt. Ltd

With the breakfast market evolving every year as per the Indian taste requirements, let us delve deeper into the trends you can follow in 2023 to balance your health amid all the hustle-bustle of work-life.

Muesli: Did you know you can jump-start your day in a single bowl? Yes, muesli as your breakfast option can energise you to perform your everyday tasks. It contains fiber and protein, comprised of rolled oats, corn, wheat flakes, grains, seeds, dried fruits, and other varied breakfast ingredients. While serving the purpose of keeping your digestive system healthy, it also aids in managing weight. The best part of having muesli in breakfast is that it allows you to feel fuller for longer, keeping you away from unnecessary munching of unhealthy snacks.

As muesli contains omega-3 fatty acid-rich ingredients such as raisins, almonds, and fruits, it promotes skin glow, lustrous hair, and healthy vision. It also improves heart health as the oat fiber in it reduces cholesterol levels by up to 10 percent. Muesli also can be consumed any time when you feel hungry between meals. It's better to eat healthy Muesli than deep-fried chips, Namkeen, and other snacks. #kuchbhiseaccha khao muesli.

Cornflakes: It is not a new-age breakfast trend but has been there in India for many decades. However, modern times have changed the way to consume cornflakes. With numerous varieties available in the market, cornflakes have evolved and are still standing tall in the breakfast market. First, they are on-the-go breakfast options, most feasible for the working class. Having it with milk also ensures calcium intake. Being rich in iron, low in sodium and sugar, and low in cholesterol, cornflakes add a healthy breakfast alternative for you. You need to choose the thicker and crunchier cornflakes as #yourBowldeservebetter.

Hot Cereals: The demand for hot cereal products is rapidly growing among Indian consumers as they prefer hot breakfasts over others. And this has led to the immense growth of ready-to-eat hot cereal products in recent times, particularly oats. It has received high acceptance from Indian consumers as it serves their taste palettes and fulfills their nutritional needs. Whole grain oats are becoming the popular choice of Indian consumers.

Spread: There are various options available in spreads like Peanut Butter, Chocolate spread, Hazelnut spreads, and many more. Spreads combined with roti or bread make it an effortless and quick breakfast option. With more people going to gymnasiums and adapting workout regimes, peanut butter has gained preference as a breakfast meal. Peanut butter, being healthy option mothers prefer to serve this daily to their family and kids #mummykanuska.

Smoothies: These have gained quite a momentum among the millennials and gen Z generation. Made with fresh fruits and vegetables, superfoods, and yogurt, they are high in nutrients yet fun and delicious. The health quotient of a smoothie depends on the content ingredients.

As the new year embarks upon us, many must have taken resolution for healthy eating. And it can be achieved only when one starts the day with a nutritious intake. So, skipping breakfast is the unhealthiest thing to do. What else you can do is follow these breakfast trends for the rest of the year and witness a healthy change in your lives.

