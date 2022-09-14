BreakfastWithApple at Croma

New Delhi, Sep 14 With the arrival of Apple's latest iPhone 14 in India, there's even more reason to celebrate, thanks to Croma's exclusive #BreakfastwithApple campaign. Through the campaign, the first 50 customers from Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Kolkata who pre-booked their iPhone 14 from the retailer's website, as well as five lucky customers per store from these cities, will have their handset delivered before 9:30 a.m. on the day of the sale, along with an exciting Breakfast hamper.

On September 16th, these privileged customers will be the first to get their hands on Apple's latest offerings, including the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Croma brings the entire Apple eco-system under one roof, offering in-store shopping assistance from highly knowledgeable Croma experts and expert advice to help make an informed decision, as well as curating the best deals and offers.

The new iPhone 14 is priced at Rs 79,900 and goes up to Rs 1,39,900 for the iPhone 14 Pro Max. Along with the latest iPhone 14 series, Apple's AirPods Pro, Apple Watch Ultra, Apple Watch Series 8, and Apple Watch SE will be available for pre-order across all Croma stores and Croma.com.

Avijit Mitra - MD & CEO, Croma Infiniti-Retail Ltd. Said "At Croma, we believe that the discerning Indian consumer deserves a world-class retail experience. Croma has been a preferred destination for people looking to purchase Apple products. With our #BreakfastWithApple campaign, we are trying to make the occasion special for our customers by delivering the iPhone at their breakfast table, making them amongst the first to get their hands on this truly aspirational iPhone 14".

Furthermore, Apple is offering 6 months of no-cost EMI from leading bank cards, cashback on HDFC Bank credit cards, and attractive discount offers on eligible smartphone exchanges.

