Breaking Fitness Barriers: Introducing the Boxx Era Movement by Jeeth Sanghavi and Shivani Dahiya

The Boxx Era Fitness Center is an exciting new development in the fitness industry. This state-of-the-art facility is exclusively led and run by two women, making it a truly unique and empowering venue for fitness enthusiasts of all shapes, sizes and genders. By providing an inclusive, safe and welcoming atmosphere, Boxx Era offers an experience like no other. Founded by Jeeth Sanghavi along with co-founder Shivani Dahiya, the fitness center is focused on encouraging people of all backgrounds to become healthier, stronger and more confident versions of themselves. From beginners to professionals, Boxx Era caters to everyone, offering a range of tailored programs to suit all needs. From high-intensity interval training to yoga classes and traditional weight-lifting sessions, there’s something for everyone at Boxx Era. "Our state-of-the-art women-led fitness centre boasts a top-notch team of coaches," says Transformation Expert Jeeth Sanghavi, who wants to take the fitness revolution to the next level with this brand.

With decades of experience in the fitness industry, both the founders are committed to providing their clients with excellent training and an unwavering dedication to their health and wellbeing. Boxx Era's team of coaches offer an array of services such as personal training, nutritional guidance, group classes, and more, all tailored to meet each individual's needs. Their goal is to help their clients achieve their fitness goals and transform their lives. "With Boxx Era, you can trust that you are receiving the best guidance and training tips that can help you transform your shape to unimaginable levels," says Shivani Dahiya, who is also a international professional boxer and winner of many global awards. All in all, Boxx Era is a fantastic fitness center that is helping to break down barriers for all in the fitness world. With their top-of-the-line equipment, knowledgeable and friendly staff, and fun atmosphere, it's no wonder that Boxx Era is quickly becoming a popular destination for athletes. With their mission of empowering, inspiring, and motivating people to reach their goals, Boxx Era is truly leading the charge in the new era of fitness.