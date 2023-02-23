New Delhi, Feb 23 Breathing is a fundamental and automatic process that sustains life. It's a process that happens without conscious effort, but with a little bit of intention, we can use it to benefit our overall health and well-being. Breathing is the bridge between mind and body, therefore it forms the cornerstone therapy of Mind Body Medicine, a pillar of Wellness at Kshemavana.

There are several different types of breathing techniques, each with its own unique benefits. In this article, we will explore some of the most popular and widely used breathing techniques and their benefits.

Breath control is described by the Sanskrit word pranayama. It's a technique that originated in ancient India and is widely practiced in yoga. Pranayama breathing involves controlled breathing, using specific patterns and rhythms to regulate the flow of air in and out of the body. Traditional yoga texts describe various pranayama techniques to regulate breathing. Dr. Narendra Shetty, Chief Wellness Officer of Kshemavana shares few pranayamas one can practice depending on specific needs.

Ujjayi/ Ocean's Breath

Ocean's Breath provides a quick way to help yourself get unstuck if you've been experiencing depression. Inhale through your mouth, pull in your chin so that your throat feels somewhat constricted and touches the chest, exhale while releasing the chin up, and then deliberately and mindfully inhale and exhale through your nose. At least five to ten times should be repeated.

Benefits:

It soothes the nervous system

Calms the mind and increases psychic sensitivity.

It relieves insomnia

Slows down the heart rate

Lowers blood pressure.

Although it is a calming pranayama, it also has a heating effect that encourages oxidation.

Shitali

You can use Shitali to calm yourself down when things become tense, whether emotionally or when the summer heat is at its peak. Roll your tongue in a straw-like motion. Exhale through your nose after holding the inhalation for a few seconds. Repeat.

Benefits:

Reduces excessive pitta.

Lowers body temperature and eliminates surplus heat.

Sparks the appetite and encourages healthy digestion.

Reduces excessive acidity in the gastrointestinal tract.

Relieves inflammatory skin disorders.

Assists in reducing inflammation all over the body.

Promotes mental tranquility by soothing and calming the mind.

Shitkari

You can cool down and calm your nerves by using the yogic breathing technique known as Shitkari. Roll your tongue backward where the tip of the tongue touches the inner edge of the upper palate. Breathe in through the sides of the rolled tongue and close your mouth. Exhale through your nose. Repeat.

Benefits:

Holistic Balance of the Mind and The Body.

It harmonizes the body's Pitta

