Can Doing Burpees Every Day Help You Lose Weight? Here’s What Experts Say

We implement different challenges for losing weight , it is said that, burpees are the ultimate technique that helps shed pounds. As per the social media trend, burpees melt fat and promise dramatic weight loss. But by doing only burpees can you loose weight or it is just a myth.

Burpees are consider, powerful and efficient but alone they are not a magic bullet. They definitely have serious benefits, as they engage multiple muscle groups and can spike your heart rate. It may help accelerate fat loss, but not magically erase pounds by themselves. Technically, weight loss is usually far more complex. It involves energy balance, your metabolism, sleep, stress, and more. Burpees are the combination of Squat, plank and jump and it engages multiple muscle groups and elevates your heart rate quickly, burpees are often used in HIIT.



Can burpees alone help in weight loss?

Their is a myth if you u do enough burpees, you’ll lose fat fast without changing anything else. As Burpees alone can't help you to loose fat. Studies suggest that 100 burpees burn approximately 50 calories, meaning roughly 20 burpees equate to 10 calories. Burning 100 calories would therefore require around 200 burpees, a significant challenge.

Even generous estimates indicate a 30-minute, high-intensity burpee workout might burn up to 355 calories for a heavier individual, but sustaining that intensity is difficult. Thus, burpees are best used as a supplementary exercise rather than a primary weight-loss method.