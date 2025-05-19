Can Running Backwards Help You Lose Weight? Know What Science Says

Whether the goal is to lose weight or maintain overall good health, running has long been regarded as one of the most effective forms of exercise. Experts consistently highlight its benefits, emphasizing that regular running can help prevent numerous health issues. It is widely considered an easy and ideal workout. Many people incorporate morning or evening runs into their daily routines, often experimenting with different running techniques. While traditional forward running is common, a new study has revealed that reverse running—or running backward—may offer even greater benefits for weight loss.

In a recent study involving 26 women, participants were asked to run in reverse for six weeks, for durations ranging from 15 to 45 minutes each day. The results were remarkable: the women who ran backward lost an average of 2.5% of their body weight over the study period. Researchers from the University of Milan and Cardiff University also noted that reverse running may help reduce knee-related issues, making it a potentially safer alternative for individuals prone to joint pain.

Why Reverse Running Works: Running backward forces the body to engage in a more upright posture compared to forward running, which often causes individuals to lean forward at the waist. This improved posture helps prevent issues such as neck and lower back pain.

Additionally, reverse running demands more effort and coordination. Studies show that it burns up to 20% more calories than regular running. This makes it an excellent option for those aiming for quick weight loss. People who run regularly—regardless of the direction—often report better moods and higher energy levels throughout the day. Running also contributes to better heart health, as supported by numerous scientific studies.

Mental and Physical Benefits

Reverse running not only enhances physical fitness but also boosts mental engagement. Unlike forward running, which can become routine and allow the mind to wander, reverse running requires more mental focus and coordination, which in turn can improve concentration and brain activity. It also strengthens muscles that may not be used as much in forward running, including those in the lower legs and feet. According to James Bamber, organizer of a UK-based reverse running competition, this method puts more weight on the opposite foot, strengthening the soles and promoting a straighter posture. In fact, reverse runners often experience greater benefits over a given distance compared to forward runners, according to Bamber.

Long-Term Impact

A separate study, published in Medicine and Science in Sports and Exercise, analyzed data from 100,000 joggers. It found that individuals who ran 26.6 km a day had a significantly lower risk of developing arthritis.