Can You Lose Weight in Just 10 Days Before Diwali? Try These 10 Tips!
By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: October 10, 2025 15:17 IST2025-10-10T15:16:30+5:302025-10-10T15:17:30+5:30
During Diwali 2025, everyone wants to look their best—beautiful, presentable, and confident in their appearance. While extreme or rapid ...
During Diwali 2025, everyone wants to look their best—beautiful, presentable, and confident in their appearance. While extreme or rapid weight loss isn’t considered healthy, making small, consistent changes in daily diet and habits can help you naturally shed a few kilos before the festival. By focusing on simple, sustainable adjustments rather than drastic measures, you can gradually reduce weight and feel healthier and fitter. Losing weight doesn’t have to feel like a huge challenge; even minor, mindful changes to what you eat, drink, and how you move daily can make a noticeable difference before Diwali celebrations.
Also Read: Diwali 2025: When to Celebrate Deepavali – October 20 or 21? Check Lakshmi Puja Muhurat, Amavasya Tithi, and Other Details
By following a few simple and healthy tips, you can lose 2–3 kilos before the festival. Although rapid or extreme weight loss isn’t considered ideal, making small changes in your daily diet and habits can naturally help shed a little weight. Losing weight won’t feel like a big challenge once you start making easy, sustainable lifestyle changes to stay healthy and fit. How To Lose Weight Before Diwali:
Completely avoid sweets, cold drinks, and fried foods. These provide unnecessary calories and fats to your body.
Include protein-rich foods such as lentils and pulses in every meal. They help you feel full for longer and control hunger.
Drink at least 8 to 10 glasses of water daily. Having water before meals prevents overeating.
Exercise every morning for at least half an hour, even on an empty stomach. Drink warm water infused with lemon and honey or soaked cumin or carom seeds.
Try to have dinner before 8 p.m. Avoid heavy foods and instead choose dishes like moong dal khichdi or salads.
Ensure you get 7 to 8 hours of proper sleep every night. Lack of sleep increases hunger hormones and makes weight loss difficult.
Do not skip meals to lose weight—it can make you feel weak and tired.
Avoid stressing over Diwali preparations. Stress increases a hormone called cortisol, which contributes to weight gain. Practice meditation or deep breathing exercises.
Reduce your salt intake, as excess salt causes water retention and makes you feel bloated.
If you crave something sweet, eat fruits instead. Avoid all processed or sugary foods.