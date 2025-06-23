Can’t Sleep at Night? Try These 3 Bedtime Techniques to Calm the Mind and Body

Most of elderly people are suffering from insomnia, no matter how hard we try even after working hard we don't get proper sleep at night. Staying awake until midnight often leads to restless sleep, characterized by frequent awakenings and a lack of deep rest. This insufficient and disturbed sleep manifests as fatigue, laziness, and heavy eyes the following day. Furthermore, inadequate sleep can negatively impact health, contributing to weight gain and hormonal imbalances. To avoid these issues, prioritize getting sound sleep. Here's some advice from a dietitian on how to achieve it.

What should be done to get a sound and peaceful sleep early at night?

Dietitians have shared information on the Instagram page sehatnamawithrajinder about what to do if your night's sleep has decreased with age. In this, they have mentioned a total of 3 remedies.

1. The first remedy is to close the right nostril and inhale and exhale only through the left nostril. When you sit on the bed to sleep at night, do this remedy. Breathe and exhale in this way for as long as you can. When you do this for some time continuously, your mind and head will calm down, relax and you will fall asleep quickly.

2. The second remedy is to heat sesame oil a little and massage the soles of your feet in a circular motion. Some points related to your brain are in the soles of your feet. Massaging the soles of your feet presses those points properly and this helps to calm the head.

3. The third remedy is to massage the soles of your feet with a copper bowl. To do this remedy, heat some cow ghee. Apply ghee to the surface of the bowl and then rub the bowl on the soles of your feet. This helps in flushing out toxins from the body and has a positive effect on your sleep.