Career or long distance love?

New Delhi, April 4 Things have started to open up after we had been trapped inside our homes for a long time and had grown accustomed to the concept of virtual dating. Not only are restaurants now open, but so are offices. And, after a long period of working virtually from the comforts of our homes, regardless of where the office is located, young people have begun to relocate to the cities where they aspired to work.

Meanwhile, going on dates with the person you just matched with online is clearly something that other people want to do as well. Young India is struggling to figure out what to do about their dating life.

Following a survey of its users, the dating app QuackQuack revealed some intriguing results. What would it be, juggling long-distance relationships or being separated?

A New Opportunity

Users between the ages of 21 and 30 had varying perspectives on love, career, and distance. Sixty-five percent of users under the age of 30 said it was important for them to move out and explore different cities, both personally and professionally. This entails looking for well-paying jobs and possibly meeting new people. While 56 per cent of female users, regardless of age, believe that having a job outside of their conservative homes provides more freedom and that they would be willing to continue their relationships online. A strong 43 per cent of users in Tier 2 cities want to move out only in cities closer to their towns so that they can be more accessible to their partners.

As you get older, your decisions become more stable. As a result, 53.25 per cent of users over the age of 30, who are older and have career opportunities but want to settle down, say they would rather not move to other cities and live with their partners.

Love over Job?

The ability to live in the same city as your partner indicates heightened intimacy. 34.76 per cent of users aged 25-27 say they would be hesitant to leave a relationship and forego a better-paying job. This would lead to them opting for a long-distance relationship in an attempt to balance both prospects.

On the other hand, the survey found that 23.66 per cent of male users between the ages of 20 and 25 would prefer to focus on their careers rather than engage in romantic activities because it would distract them from their goals.

Easy Choice for Big City

The residents of metropolitan cities benefit from the abundance of opportunities available to them. As a result, 20 per cent of users over the age of 25 in metropolitan cities express how they are at ease in their cities and will therefore continue their romantic relationship while living in the same city.

Some 18.16 per cent of these users, aged 23 to 25, believe that moving out can be avoided if their partner lives in the same city as they do, as moving to a different city would mean distance in their physical intimacy.

An Open, Lenient Perspective

Distance has an immediate impact on a couple's physical intimacy, and the survey found that couples are accepting new ways to be together even if they are far apart. 14.65 per cent of users in Tier 1 cities over the age of 25 say they are willing to try an open relationship to satisfy their sexual needs outside of their romantic relationship.

Meanwhile, some people are more tolerant of relationships and are willing to devote more time to their careers. Ten per cent of users under the age of 28 say they would like their families to choose partners for them and live with the family, content with whatever job they could find in the same city as they live in.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor