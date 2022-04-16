New Delhi, April 16 Easter is a wonderful time to rejoice in new beginnings and festivities with your loved ones.

Celebrate Easter with delectable dessert and festive brunch at your favourite address:

The Lodhi, New Delhi

This Easter Sunday, hop on over to The Lodhi, New Delhi for a one-of-a-kind brunch with the family as you indulge in an assortment of flavours from around the globe and exquisite delicacies such as Oven Roasted Turkey Galantine, Bergen Easter Chicken, Mushroom Ragu and Polenta Egg Bake, Devilled Eggs with Old Bay Shrimp, and much more.

Meanwhile, the kids can go hunting for hidden Easter Eggs all around the garden and stand a chance to find the special 'Golden Egg' which will fetch its finder a one-night complimentary stay at the hotel!

The Lodhi Bakery is also offering a special menu of festive favourites including Hot Cross Buns, Classic Carrot Cake, Egg Pavlova, and Easter Cup Cakes, amongst others.

. Brunch On: 17th April, 2022

. Time: 12:30 PM - 3 PM

. Pricing: Without Alcohol: ?3,000 + taxes, Inclusive of Alcohol: ?4,000 + taxes, Kids Brunch: ?2,000 + taxes

JW Marriott Mumbai, Juhu

A spectacular Easter feast and indulgent Easter desserts await guests at Mumbai's most sought-after 5-star luxury hotel, JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu. Lotus Café, the award-winning all-day dining restaurant at the JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu will present a lavish Easter brunch with festive dishes such as Glazed Ham, Carrot Cake, Devilled Eggs, Roasted Lamb, Chocolate Easter Eggs Bunnies and more. While the adults enjoy the festive afternoon, the kids can partake in engaging activities at our special Kids' Zone.

Bombay Baking Company, the exquisite patisserie-deli has curated an indulgent Easter Goodies special menu brimming with decadent Easter eggs in unique flavours to suit all palates - Hazelnut Praline Easter Egg, Coconut Mint Easter Egg, Mango Passion Fruit Easter Egg, Chocolate Easter Bunnies, 68% Chocolate Raspberry Mini Gateaux, Raspberry Coconut Entremet, Cinnamon Carrot Cake and Charcoal Easter Egg and more await dessert lovers.

Easter Goodies at Bombay Baking Company

. When: 10th April - 17th April

. Timings: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm

. Price: Al la carte

. Call to order: +91 22 6693 3344 / +91 90056 16506 | Link: https://bit.ly/JWJuhuWhatsAppMOW

Easter Brunch at Lotus Café

. When: Sunday, 17th April

. Timings: 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm

. Price: INR 3,050

