Celebrating North East in Delhi from February 17 to 19

By IANS | Published: February 16, 2023 02:15 PM 2023-02-16T14:15:02+5:30 2023-02-16T14:25:14+5:30

New Delhi, Feb 16 The longest-running North East India Centric Festival, Celebrating North East, is being put on ...

Celebrating North East in Delhi from February 17 to 19 | Celebrating North East in Delhi from February 17 to 19

Celebrating North East in Delhi from February 17 to 19

Google News Next

New Delhi, Feb 16 The longest-running North East India Centric Festival, Celebrating North East, is being put on by North East Institute of Fashion Technology

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags : North east institute of fashion technology disclaimer North east institute of fashion technology disclaimer india New Delhi The new delhi municipal council Delhi south-west Indi Uk-india Republic of india India india New-delhi Gia india