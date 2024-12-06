Champa Shashthi 2024 Naivedya: Step-by-Step Baingan Bharta Recipe for Lord Khandoba Navratri Offering

Champa Shashthi the sixth day of Lord Khandoba Navratri, falls on Saturday, December 7th. Each occasion features a special dish offered as a ritual. For Sankranti, Tilgula is essential, while Nag Panchami is marked with Puran Dindas. Puranpoli is also prepared for various festivals. On Champa Shashthi, Brinjal Stuffing Sabji (eggplant stuffing) is a unique dish that, though typically excluded from Naivedya (traditional offerings), is crucial for this celebration. It’s a must-try recipe for everyone at home.

Authentic Village Method for Spicy Brinjal Stuffing

Ingredients:

1 large brinjal

2 medium-sized onions

2-3 green chillies

6-7 garlic cloves

1 tablespoon oil

Mustard, cumin, asafoetida, turmeric for seasoning

1 tablespoon finely chopped coriander

1 tablespoon ground peanuts

Instructions: Wash and dry the brinjal thoroughly, then apply oil to its surface.

Make small holes in the brinjal and fill them with garlic and chili powder. Roast the stuffed brinjal on the gas while stirring occasionally, then allow it to cool.

You can stuff the brinjal in two ways:

Method 1: Mash the roasted brinjal and mix it with finely chopped raw onion, chili powder, salt, coriander, sesame seeds, and raw oil.

Method 2: Heat a pan, fry the onions and roasted brinjal, then add coriander leaves, salt, red chili powder, and let it steam.