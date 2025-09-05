Chandra Grahan 2025 in India: Do’s and Don’ts Every Pregnant Mother Should Know During Lunar Eclipse

Lunar eclipse will be occurring on September 7, 2025 an it will be visible in India , however what should pregnant women do during this period? And what should they avoid? Also, let's know more about the precautions that pregnant women should take during the lunar eclipse.

Don't use Sharp Objects: During the eclipse, pregnant women should avoid using sharp objects like needles, scissors, knives. Using or touching such objects is considered inauspicious. This increases the chances of health problems.

Avoid looking at Lunar Eclipse: Pregnant women should not look at the lunar eclipse directly. During the eclipse, the rays of the moon are considered impure. Which can have a bad effect on the unborn baby.

Stay indoors: It is advisable for pregnant women to stay indoors as much as possible during the eclipse. Avoid night landings and going to dark places, especially at night.

Refrain from cooking and eating during the eclipse: Avoid cooking and eating food during a lunar eclipse. It is believed that food gets contaminated due to the eclipse, which can have a negative impact on pregnancy.

Keep pre-prepared food safe: If there is pre-prepared food at home, then add basil leaves to it. Basil helps in keeping the food pure.

During a lunar eclipse, pregnant women should stay home, calmly chanting religious mantras like Hanuman Chalisa and Gayatri Mantra. Afterward, they should bathe with holy water (Ganga water if possible), wear clean clothes, and perform charitable acts for auspicious results.