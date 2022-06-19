Cheers to your old man!

New Delhi, June 19 On the occasion of Father's Day, spend the evening with your dad, and raise a glass to the man you admire most. Grey Goose brings shares some delectable cocktail recipes to help you celebrate the occasion.

FIG MARTINI

Enjoy a rich, fruity g martini cocktail that combines some of your favourite fall flavours, such as pomegranate and maple syrup, with Grey Goose Vodka.

Ingredients:

. part GREY GOOSE Vodka

. 0.75 parts Fig Purée

.0.75 parts Fresh Pomegranate Juice

. 0.5 parts Maple Syrup

. 0.25 parts Lemon Juice

. 1 Bar Spoon Balsamic Vinegar

. Fresh Slice Of Fig

Method:

Mix all ingredients into a cocktail shaker

Shake hard and strain into a cocktail glass.

L'ESPRESSO MARTINI COCKTAIL

Ingredients:

. 1.5 parts GREY GOOSE Vodka

.1 part Single Origin Espresso

. 0.75 part Premium Coffee Liqueur

. Pinch of Salt

Method:

. Add all ingredients together to a shaker and shake vigorously.

. Strain into a martini glass.

.Garnish with salted dark chocolate powder.

