Cheers to your old man!
By IANS | Published: June 19, 2022 10:39 AM2022-06-19T10:39:03+5:302022-06-19T10:55:49+5:30
New Delhi, June 19 On the occasion of Father's Day, spend the evening with your dad, and raise ...
New Delhi, June 19 On the occasion of Father's Day, spend the evening with your dad, and raise a glass to the man you admire most. Grey Goose brings shares some delectable cocktail recipes to help you celebrate the occasion.
FIG MARTINI
Enjoy a rich, fruity g martini cocktail that combines some of your favourite fall flavours, such as pomegranate and maple syrup, with Grey Goose Vodka.
Ingredients:
. part GREY GOOSE Vodka
. 0.75 parts Fig Purée
.0.75 parts Fresh Pomegranate Juice
. 0.5 parts Maple Syrup
. 0.25 parts Lemon Juice
. 1 Bar Spoon Balsamic Vinegar
. Fresh Slice Of Fig
Method:
Mix all ingredients into a cocktail shaker
Shake hard and strain into a cocktail glass.
L'ESPRESSO MARTINI COCKTAIL
Ingredients:
. 1.5 parts GREY GOOSE Vodka
.1 part Single Origin Espresso
. 0.75 part Premium Coffee Liqueur
. Pinch of Salt
Method:
. Add all ingredients together to a shaker and shake vigorously.
. Strain into a martini glass.
.Garnish with salted dark chocolate powder.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app