Chhath Puja 2024: Know Sunset Timings in Mumbai, Patna, Delhi and Other Cities

Chhath Puja, the festival which is dedicated to worship and prayers to Lord Surya (Sun God) and Chhathi Maiya (the female goddess who safeguards children) and performed with great devotion in North states, like Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Bihar, Jharkhand, even in Nepal.

The key rituals of Chhath Puja occur during sunset and sunrise. Devotees are keen to perform their rituals at the prescribed times. This year's four-day festival began on Tuesday with Nahy-Khay. Devotees gathered in large numbers at the Yamuna and Ganga ghats on Tuesday morning to perform the sacred rituals.

Devotees in Mumbai Offer ‘Arghya’

Also Read | Chhath Puja 2024 Bank Holiday: Check State-Wise List, Are Banks Open on November 7 or 8?.

The Chhath Puja rituals are followed by Kharna on Panchami Tithi, Chhath Puja on Sashti and on the last day, the festival concludes with Usha Arghya on Saptami Tithi. The four-day festival will end on November 8.

Visuals From Patna Law College Ghat

Bihar: A huge crowd of devotees gathered at Patna Law College Ghat to perform Chhath Puja rituals pic.twitter.com/gGHA63br6C — IANS (@ians_india) November 7, 2024

Check the Timings of 3rd Day (November 7) of Chhaat Puja

Shashthi Tithi: From 12:41 am on November 7 to 12:34 am on November 8

Sunrise Timing: 6:17 am

Sunset Timing: 5:42 pm

Sandhya Arghya 2024: City-wise Sunset Timings on November 7

New Delhi: 5:32 pm

Patna: 5:04 pm

Ranchi: 5:07 pm

Kolkata: 4:56 pm

Mumbai: 6:02 pm

Ahmedabad: 5:58 pm

Hyderabad: 5:42 pm

Jaipur: 5:40 pm

Lucknow: 5:19 pm

Raipur: 5:24 pm

Chennai: 5:40 pm

Chandigarh: 5:30 pm

Shimla: 5:28 pm

Bhubaneswar: 5:09 pm

Devotees gathered in Kamalpokhari and Gaurighat in Kathmandu Valley to perform Chhath Puja. Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has extended best wishes to all Nepalis on the occasion of the Chhath festival, which is celebrated by offering prayers to the Sun.

Chhath Puja Celebration in Nepal

Nepal: Devotees gathered in Kamalpokhari and Gaurighat in Kathmandu Valley to perform #ChhathPuja.



Chhath is popularly celebrated in Terai region, specially Mithilanchal bordering Bihar state of India.



Chhath ghats were decorated with flowers and lights, while thousands of… pic.twitter.com/cpbc9BQkAu — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) November 7, 2024

The Chhath Mahaparva festival will conclude on the last day of Chhath Puja, observed on November 8. After the rituals of bathing, Kharna, and offering Arghya to the setting Sun God in the evening, the festival concludes with Arghya offered to the rising Sun God on the morning of the last day.

On this fourth and final day of Chhath Mahaparva, devotees worship the rising Sun God and offer Arghya, marking the end of the fast for the observing women.

Chhath Puja 2024 Ushakal Arghya Timing

The Ushakal Arghya of Chhath Puja will be held on Friday, November 8, at 6:38 am in Delhi. With this offering, devotees will break their fast and partake in Chhath prasad.

Method of Worship for Usha Arghya

The fourth day of Chhath Puja is dedicated to Usha Arghya. On this day, devotees wake before sunrise and gather near a river or pond to offer Arghya to the rising sun. After bathing, devotees wear clean clothes and prepare a puja plate with an iron bowl, milk, Ganga water, turmeric, betel nut, rice, flowers, a lamp, and incense sticks. The place of worship is cleaned and decorated with flowers.

Visuals From Kolkata

West Bengal: On the third day of Chhath Puja, devotees offer 'Arghya' to the setting sun in Kolkata pic.twitter.com/l2OCJ3kXfH — IANS (@ians_india) November 7, 2024

While sitting in the place of worship, devotees bow to the Sun God and Chhathi Maiya and chant mantras, such as Om Adityaya Namah and Om Chhathi Maiya Namah. They mix milk, Ganga water, and other ingredients in a bowl to offer Arghya to the Sun God, praying for the happiness, prosperity, and health of their families. After offering Arghya, they bow to the Sun God and Chhathi Maiya, seeking their blessings.

Visuals From Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh: On the occasion of Chhath Puja, devotees perform rituals at Hindon Ghat pic.twitter.com/q7Ndy0OFXR — IANS (@ians_india) November 7, 2024

Significance of Offering Arghya to the Rising Sun

Offering Arghya to the rising Sun is a key ritual in Chhath Puja. The Sun is regarded as the source of life, central to the solar system, providing light and energy to all planets. By offering Arghya to the Sun, devotees seek blessings for happiness, prosperity, and health. It is believed that worshipping the Sun God grants the blessing of children and promotes the long, healthy life of one’s offspring. Sun worship is also an expression of gratitude towards nature. During this ritual, devotees stand in a river or pond in clean clothes, worship the Sun God, and offer Arghya as a symbol of reverence and thanksgiving.