Chhath Puja 2025: Nahay Khay Rituals, Significance and Shashthi Tithi Timings

Chhath Puja festival is being celebrated across India, mostly in the northern part of the country. This year Chhath Puja celebration begins on Saturday morning, October 25 and will end on Tuesday, October 28. It is a highly revered festival in Hinduism in which Lord Surya (Sun God) and Chhathi Maiya are worshipped. The festival is mostly observed in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Jharkhand with great enthusiasm and devotion. Chhath Puja, also known as Surya Shashthi, Daala Chhath, Chhathi Mai Puja, and Pratihar.

The first day of Chhath Puja, known as Nahay-Khay, also marks the beginning of the Chhath festival and emphasises purity, cleanliness, and self-discipline. On this day, female devotees keep 36 36-hour fast for their children and the long life of their husband.

Patna, Bihar: Devotee Shipra Sachdeva says, “The Chhath festival begins today, with the first day known as Nahay-Khay...” pic.twitter.com/Qd3yNtBBvo — IANS (@ians_india) October 25, 2025

On the first day of the Chhath festival, bathing in holy rivers and ponds is considered auspicious, and those who cannot do so can bathe at home with Ganga water. After bathing, devotees wear new clothes and begin their Chhath fast.

नहाय-खाय, पवित्रता और संकल्प का प्रथम चरण — नहाय-खाय। व्रती शुद्ध जल से स्नान कर सात्विक आहार ग्रहण करते हैं, जिससे आरंभ होती है लोक आस्था के महापर्व छठ की चार दिवसीय पावन यात्रा। व्रती इस दिन कद्दू की दाल एवं चावल खा कर अपने व्रत संकल्प की शुरुआत करते हैं।#NahayKhaye… pic.twitter.com/3wrrFKJMbH — Bihar Tourism (@TourismBiharGov) October 25, 2025

Nahay-Khay also symbolises new beginnings, signifying renewal of life, spiritual purity, and prayers for the family's well-being, prosperity, and peace. The fast begins with simple, sattvik food, prepared with special care and devotion.

Chhath Puja Significance

It's a festival of discipline, self-devotion, and purity of heart and soul. Fasting during the festival is believed to be auspiciou,s which also brings happiness, peace, prosperity, and health to the family. Devotees believe offering water to God Sun will remove obstacles in life and bring spiritual peace.

Chhath Puja 2025 Date and Time

Date: Monday, October 27, 2025

Sunrise Timings: 06:30 AM

Sunset Timings: 05:40 PM

Shashthi Tithi Start Time: 06:04 AM, October 27

Shashthi Tithi End Time: 07:59 AM, October 28

Puja and Rituals

Chhath Puja First Day - Nahay-Khay:

The Chhath festival begins with Nahay-Khay rituals. On this first day, devotees take bath in holy rivers and ponds. Some devotees take Ganga water and bring it home. This is followed by a satvik meal of gourd, lentils, and rice, which is the last meal before the fast. Onion and garlic are not consumed on this day.

Chhath Puja Second Day - Nirjala Vrat and Offering:

On the second day of Chhath Puja, mostly female devotees observed 36 36-hour fast, which is known as Nirjala Vrat (waterless fasting). After sunset on this day, they offer kheer, chapati and fruits to Lord Surya, which is then distributed as prasad among people.

Chhath Puja Third Day - Sandhya Arghya:

On the Sandhya Arghya, which is also known as an important day of Chhath Puja, devotees gathered at the ghats in their city or district. They carry decorated bamboo and baskets containing coconuts, thekua, and lamps. On this day, water is offered to God Sun at the time of sunset for the prosperity, health, and happiness of the family. Women sing songs of Chhathi Maiya and the Sun God.

Chhath Puja Last Day - Usha Arghya and Parana:

On the last day of the festival, which falls on October 28 this year, devotees offer arghya to the rising sun and pray for the well-being of their families. The fast concludes with the partaking of prasad. This day is considered a symbol of new beginnings, purity, and spiritual renewal.