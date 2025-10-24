Chhath Puja 2025 Schedule: When and How to Perform Sandhya Arghya and Usha Arghya During the Four-Day Chhath Festival

Chhath Puja is one of the major festival, prominently celebrated festival specially celebrated in Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal. It is a 4 day festival start from 25th October, Saturday and it will end on 28th October, Tuesday.

These four days of Chhath are very important, in which the first is bathing and eating, the second is Kharna, the third is evening Arghya and the fourth is Usha Arghya-Paran. Now let's know about all the dates of Chhath festival. Chhath Puja is also known as Pratihar, Dala Chhath, Chhathi and Surya Shashti.

Chhath Puja 2025: Date and Time

Shashthi Tithi Begins: 06:04 AM on Oct 27, 2025

Shashthi Tithi Ends: 07:59 AM on Oct 28, 2025

Sunrise on Chhath Puja Day: 06:30 AM

Sunset on Chhath Puja Day: 05:40 PM

Significance of the Four Days of Chhath Festival

Nahaye Khaye- The first day October 25, 2025 Nahaye Khaye. On this day, devotees bathe in a holy river and begin the sacred fast. After bathing, food is consumed, marking the beginning of the fast. Sunrise on this day will be at 6:28 am and sunset will be at 5:42 pm.

Kharna - Kharna is the second day of Chhath Puja October 26, 2025 . On this day, devotees observe a waterless fast throughout the day. After the sun sets, the fast is symbolically broken by cooking and eating a special meal, typically a sweet dish like kheer (rice pudding), which was formerly offered to the Sun God as Prasad.

Sandhya Arghya - The third and most important day of Chhath Puja is Sandhya Arghya Oct. On this day, devotees observe a waterless fast. Then, in the evening, they take a dip in the river and offer arghya to the setting sun. The sun will set at 5:40 pm.

Usha Arghya - The fourth and final day of this puja is Usha Arghya. On this day, all devotees and devotees take a dip in the river and offer arghya to the rising sun. Sunrise will occur at 6:30 am. After offering arghya, the 36-hour fast is broken by partaking of prasad and water, a ritual known as Parana.

Chhath Puja is a festival dedicated to the worship of the Sun God and Chhathi Maiya, considered a symbol of purity, faith, and discipline. On this day, devotees offer prayers to the Sun God with complete devotion and restraint, praying for happiness, prosperity, and the well-being of their children. This festival is associated with the worship of nature, water, and the Sun, highlighting the importance of energy and positivity in human life.